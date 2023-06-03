Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Rosario has recorded a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.2%).

He has scored in 16 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .288 AVG .209 .319 OBP .261 .500 SLG .302 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 7 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 20 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings