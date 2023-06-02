The Washington Mystics (2-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Wings (3-1) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, June 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

In its most recent game, Washington beat Chicago, 71-69, on the road. Its top scorers were Elena Delle Donne (25 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Shakira Austin (15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 55.6 FG%).

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders (2022)

Ariel Atkins put up 14.6 points per game last season.

Austin notched 6.5 rebounds per game and Natasha Cloud averaged seven assists per game.

Atkins had a solid showing from beyond the arc a season ago. She made 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Brittney Sykes collected two steals per game. Austin averaged 0.8 blocks a game.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -7.5 165.5

