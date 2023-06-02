After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Merrill Kelly) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is hitting .174 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • This season, Harris II has totaled at least one hit in 17 of 34 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Harris II has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
.143 AVG .243
.294 OBP .317
.214 SLG .378
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 8/4
3 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 20
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
