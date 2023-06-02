The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .239.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.8% of them.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
29 GP 19
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (6-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
