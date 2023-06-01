Oddsmakers anticipate the Carolina Panthers to have a middle of the road campaign in 2023, as their over/under is 7.5 wins.

Panthers: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -135 +115 57.4%

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Panthers games last season hit the over.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the NFL (349.8 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up only two road wins.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 7-6 as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards last season (205.1 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (252-for-378), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards on 259 attempts (74.6 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago.

Adam Thielen hauled in 70 passes for 716 yards last season while scoring six touchdowns. He was targeted 107 times, and averaged 42.1 receiving yards.

Last season, Brian Burns put up 12.5 sacks, 17.0 TFL and 63 tackles.

Last season, Vonn Bell reeled in four interceptions and added 77 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Carolina 2023 Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (130), the Panthers have the 27th-ranked schedule in the NFL.

In 2023, Carolina will go head-to-head with six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won 12 or more games, while facing three squads that racked up five or fewer wins a season ago.

The Panthers will have seven teams who made the 2022 playoffs on their schedule in 2023, and have seven games scheduled against teams with negative playoff odds.

Panthers Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +220

+220 Odds to Win the NFC South: +380

+380 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7500

