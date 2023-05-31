Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (46) this season while batting .286 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (30.4%).
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Murphy has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 46 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.68).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.