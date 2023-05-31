Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the hill, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (70) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 41 of 55 games this year (74.5%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (38.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (58.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (76.9%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (38.5%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (69.2%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (34.6%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (46.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian (0-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.