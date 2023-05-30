Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .224 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ozuna has picked up a hit in 22 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.114 AVG .190
.220 OBP .306
.250 SLG .500
2 XBH 5
2 HR 4
3 RBI 7
12/6 K/BB 10/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 17
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
