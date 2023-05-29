The Dallas Stars are set in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+110) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-130).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 9-18-27 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas has 39 points (12-6-15) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has taken 20 points from the 19 games this season when it scored two goals (6-5-8 record).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 64 times, and are 48-8-8 in those games (to record 104 points).

In the 29 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 38 points after finishing 15-6-8.

In the 56 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 16-10-26 in contests that have required OT this season.

Vegas has earned 54 points (24-8-6) in its 38 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 13 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-10-2).

Vegas has 14 points (4-11-6) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 62 times, earning 116 points from those matchups (57-3-2).

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 29 games and registered 43 points with a record of 21-7-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 54 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 15th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 5th 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

