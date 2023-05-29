Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .180.
- This year, Harris II has totaled at least one hit in 16 of 31 games (51.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this year, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (19.4%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.243
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.214
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Blackburn makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
- Last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP over his 21 games, putting together a 7-6 record.
