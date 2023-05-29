The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 60.4% of his 53 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 26.4% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (20.8%).

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (60.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (18.9%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .260 .402 OBP .341 .448 SLG .616 7 XBH 11 4 HR 7 10 RBI 19 26/19 K/BB 30/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 24 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (66.7%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

