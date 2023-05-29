Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to out-hit Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 8:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second in baseball with 89 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.260).

Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (275 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies W 8-5 Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster JP Sears 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Tommy Henry 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.