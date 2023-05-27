Si Woo Kim is in seventh place, at -3, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Si Woo Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Kim has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 27 -6 268 1 20 2 4 $4M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Kim has one top-10 finish in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 37th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 70 that's 7,209 yards.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,321 yards, 112 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was good on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.18).

Kim was better than 35% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Kim did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.8).

Kim's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average (4.5).

At that last outing, Kim carded a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Kim ended the PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Kim carded an equal amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Kim Odds to Win: +2200

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

