Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars facing off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 27 on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Stars are underdogs (+125) against the Golden Knights (-145).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Stars (+125)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 59 times this season, and have gone 38-21 in those games.
- Vegas has gone 26-14 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter (65.0% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 24 times, and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.
- Dallas has a record of 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Stars.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Vegas has not gone over.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- The Stars have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.
- The Stars have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.