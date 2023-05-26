The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has four doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .222.

In 55.6% of his games this season (20 of 36), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (33.3%), Ozuna has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (38.9%), including three games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 16 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (31.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

