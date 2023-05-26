Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (31-19) will host Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) at Truist Park on Friday, May 26, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Phillies have +125 odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.49 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (3-2, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Braves and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have gone 17-8 (68%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Phillies have been victorious in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+150) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Austin Riley 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.