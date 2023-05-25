Top Celtics vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
The Boston Celtics (57-25) match up against the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics and Bam Adebayo of the Heat are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics defeated the Heat, 116-99, on Tuesday. Tatum scored a team-high 33 points for the Celtics, and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jimmy Butler had 29 points, plus nine rebounds and five assists, for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|33
|11
|7
|1
|2
|4
|Jaylen Brown
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Derrick White
|16
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|29
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gabe Vincent
|17
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Martin
|16
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.
- Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he puts up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|27.5
|10.8
|4.8
|1.2
|1.1
|2.6
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|23
|6.6
|5.4
|2
|0.9
|0.4
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|20.4
|5.4
|3.6
|0.7
|0.3
|1.6
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|17.7
|9.1
|2.9
|0.7
|0.5
|0
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|13.3
|4.2
|5.6
|0.9
|0.3
|2
|Kyle Lowry
|MIA
|10
|3.9
|5.2
|1.3
|1
|1.5
