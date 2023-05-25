How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Phillies Odds
|Braves vs Phillies Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third in MLB action with 80 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Atlanta's .457 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Atlanta is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (251 total).
- The Braves rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.65 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Gavin Stone
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Taijuan Walker
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.