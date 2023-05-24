On Wednesday, Travis d'Arnaud (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 10 of 13 games this season (76.9%), with at least two hits on three occasions (23.1%).

He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .200 AVG .385 .273 OBP .385 .200 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 0 1 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 9 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings