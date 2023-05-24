Stefan Noesen and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Noesen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

  • In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.
  • Noesen has a goal in 13 games this season through 78 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
  • Noesen has a point in 31 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points five times.
  • Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
  • Noesen has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
78 Games 6
36 Points 3
13 Goals 2
23 Assists 1

