Ozzie Albies, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, May 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 133rd and he is 44th in slugging.

In 32 of 48 games this season (66.7%) Albies has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has homered in nine games this season (18.8%), homering in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has an RBI in 17 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings