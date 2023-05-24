Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes playing at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 24 on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 3-0 edge in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/22/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 1-0 FLA
5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.
  • With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.
  • The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (288 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

