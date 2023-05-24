Braves vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (29-19) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 24.
The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.13 ERA).
Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 25, or 62.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has entered 38 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 24-14 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 247 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|L 7-3
|Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|L 8-6
|Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
|May 23
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
|May 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|-
|Jared Shuster vs TBA
|May 27
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Ken Waldichuk
