Stefan Noesen will be on the ice Monday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Fancy a wager on Noesen in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has averaged 12:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Noesen has a goal in 13 games this year through 78 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Noesen's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 31.7% chance of Noesen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 5 36 Points 3 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 1

