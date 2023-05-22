Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 on May 22, 2023
Matthew Tkachuk and Martin Necas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at BB&T Center on Monday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Necas has recorded 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
Brent Burns has earned 18 goals on the season, chipping in 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Devils
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Tkachuk is Florida's leading contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
