The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes Monday at BB&T Center for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

You can watch the Hurricanes-Panthers matchup on TNT.

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (288 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players