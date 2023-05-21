Braves vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).
Braves vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-115
|-105
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 24 of the 37 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.9%).
- Atlanta has a 24-13 record (winning 64.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Atlanta has played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-17-1).
- The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-10
|17-7
|8-7
|20-10
|18-13
|10-4
