Sebastian Aho will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Aho intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

Aho has a goal in 28 games this season out of 75 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 41 of 75 games this year, Aho has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Aho hits the over on his points over/under is 61.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 75 Games 7 68 Points 7 36 Goals 1 32 Assists 6

