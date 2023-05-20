The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)

Nuggets (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, a better record than the Nuggets have put up (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 117.2 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it cedes 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

This year, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, delivering 25.3 per game.

The Lakers are draining 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

This season, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Nuggets Performance Insights

At 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, Denver is 12th in the NBA offensively and eighth defensively.

The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 63.9% of its shots, with 72.9% of its makes coming from there.

