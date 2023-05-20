Jordan Staal Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Jordan Staal will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Staal's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Jordan Staal vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
Staal Season Stats Insights
- Staal's plus-minus this season, in 16:16 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Staal has a goal in 17 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 28 of 81 games this season, Staal has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 15 of 81 games this season, Staal has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Staal's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Staal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Staal Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|81
|Games
|7
|34
|Points
|3
|17
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|3
