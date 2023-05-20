Jordan Martinook will be in action Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Martinook's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

In 11 of 82 games this year, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 20 of 82 games this year, Martinook has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Martinook hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 7 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

