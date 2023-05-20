Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fast in that upcoming Hurricanes-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

Fast has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In nine of 80 games this year, Fast has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fast has a point in 26 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points three times.

In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Fast hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fast going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 7 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.