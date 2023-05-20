Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20 will see the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -150 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Panthers (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-150) Panthers (+130) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes are 51-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-19 record (winning 65.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 60.0% chance to win.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 16 (55.2%).

Florida has a record of 12-7 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina hit the over once in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

