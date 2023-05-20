Saturday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +130 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (-155).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 69 of 95 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 15-10 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina is 12-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Florida has gone 8-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-115) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-154)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.60 2.60

