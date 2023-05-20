How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0.
You can turn on TNT to watch as the Hurricanes and the Panthers square off.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
