The New York Liberty will open their 2023 season with a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and WWOR
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-3) 162.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-3.5) 162.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-3) 162 -154 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-2.5) 164.5 -155 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty covered 13 times in 25 games with a spread last season.
  • The Mystics compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread last year.
  • Last season, 12 Liberty games went over the point total.
  • Last season, 10 of the Mystics' games hit the over.

