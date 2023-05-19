Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jays vs. Orioles on May 19, 2023
Cedric Mullins and Bo Bichette are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Rogers Centre on Friday (beginning at 7:07 PM ET).
Blue Jays vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Kikuchi Stats
- The Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In eight starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|7
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 7
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|4.1
|9
|5
|5
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 61 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .328/.372/.527 slash line on the season.
- Bichette will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|May. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 34 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .266/.356/.475 so far this season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has 45 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 34 walks and 24 RBI.
- He's slashing .285/.407/.462 so far this year.
- Rutschman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Angels
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Angels
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Angels
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
