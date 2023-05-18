Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Aho in the Hurricanes-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Sebastian Aho vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 75 games this season, Aho has averaged 19:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In 28 of 75 games this year, Aho has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Aho has a point in 41 of 75 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games this year, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that Aho hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 75 Games 6 68 Points 6 36 Goals 1 32 Assists 5

