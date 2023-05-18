Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are the underdog (+125) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-145).
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Panthers (+125)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 76 times this season, and have gone 51-25 in those games.
- Carolina is 40-19 (winning 67.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
