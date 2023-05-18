Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18 features the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes have -145 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+120).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 45 of 93 games this season.

The Hurricanes are 15-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Carolina is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Florida is 9-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-149)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.8 2.6

