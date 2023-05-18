Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers on Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

The Hurricanes-Panthers matchup can be seen on TNT, so tune in to catch the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players