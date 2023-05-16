Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers' Dane Dunning will make his third start of the season.

Dunning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 at Angels May. 5 5.0 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 3.1 3 2 2 1 0 at Reds Apr. 24 1.2 1 2 2 1 2 at Royals Apr. 17 4.1 1 0 0 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 49 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .297/.382/.479 slash line on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 38 hits with six doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.312/.487 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

