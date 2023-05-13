Jose Berrios will toe the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) on Saturday, May 13 against the Atlanta Braves (25-13), who will answer with Bryce Elder. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +105. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (3-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Braves and Blue Jays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (+105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $20.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 15 out of the 24 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

The Braves have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.