Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to defeat Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Braves (+100). The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the over/under, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +100 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of its 38 opportunities.

The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 15-4 8-5 17-8 16-10 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.