Player prop bet options for Byron Buxton, Cody Bellinger and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Twins vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, 1.100 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 30 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Apr. 18 5.0 7 1 1 7 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 12 5.0 3 0 0 5 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.329/.480 so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has collected 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a slash line of .214/.301/.449 so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 10 2-for-5 3 1 1 6 vs. Padres May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has recorded 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .288/.360/.530 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

