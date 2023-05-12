The Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report heading into Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Knicks took down the Heat 112-103 on Wednesday. In the Knicks' victory, Jalen Brunson scored 38 points (and added nine rebounds and seven assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 19 in the loss for the Heat.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Shoulder 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 19-6 record when putting up more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have been scoring 115 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks are averaging 100.9 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 15.1 fewer points than their average for the season (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6 207.5

