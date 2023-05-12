For huge NCAA baseball fans who want to catch every game, check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the 12 games that are airing on Fubo on May 12.

College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch San Diego State at Air Force Baseball

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Vanderbilt at Florida Baseball

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NC State at North Carolina Baseball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Arizona at Stanford Baseball

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Mississippi State at LSU Baseball

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch BYU at Pacific Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UNLV at Fresno State Baseball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oregon State at UCLA Baseball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Washington at Oregon Baseball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and culminates with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.