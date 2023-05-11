Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-2)
|226
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|225.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-2)
|226
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-3.5)
|226.5
|-155
|+135
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
|Suns vs Nuggets Prediction
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.
- The teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this game's total.
- These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|31.5
|-115
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|30.5
|-115
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|12.5
|-125
|18.0
|Cameron Payne
|8.5
|-110
|10.3
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Deandre Ayton or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.