Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Necas against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is +5.

Necas has netted a goal in a game 27 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 48 of 82 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 59.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 12 71 Points 8 28 Goals 5 43 Assists 3

