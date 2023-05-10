The Los Angeles Lakers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The point total is 225.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 225.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 62 times.

Golden State's matchups this year have an average total of 236.1, 10.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Warriors' ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.

This season, Golden State has been favored 59 times and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.

This season, Golden State has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Los Angeles has compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 62 75.6% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5 Lakers 54 65.9% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

The Warriors have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Golden State has fared better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

The Lakers average just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Lakers 41-41 4-11 44-38

Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights

Warriors Lakers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-11 35-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-18

